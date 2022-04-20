Navya Naveli Nanda Sparks Siddhant Chaturvedi Dating Rumours With This Comment On His Post

Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda have fans thinking that they are dating after Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter dropped a comment on his latest Instagram post. The Gully Boy star shared a picture from his recent vacation. In the picture, Siddhant was seen sitting on a bench at a hilltop. With the golden hour in sight and the sun shining in the background, Siddhant seemed to be enjoying the moment.

The actor wore a casual outfit comprising a brown shirt with grey pants. Siddhant, who loves to try his hand at poetry, added a lyrical caption to his post that read, “There’s a bench on a hilltop somewhere, Waiting for our old age conversations.” The caption was followed by a series of hashtags that read, “Siddy Chats,” “My Notes.”

Reacting to Siddhant’s latest Instagram post, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan, Navya commented with the sun emoji. Navya’s comment on Siddhant’s post prompted fans to speculate if the two are actually dating. As one of the fans replied to Navya’s comment, “We know you two are dating.” Another fan commented, “caught red-handed.”

It should be noted that Siddhant had also posted a subtle comment on Navya’s recent post who is also holidaying at an undisclosed hill station. She shared a couple of pictures from what appears to be Rishikesh and wrote, “Photographed by ,” seemingly the same smiley she dropped in Siddhant’s post.

The 25-year-old shared a picture from a shop selling winter garments, as she wore a black woolen cap with a chicken’s face on top. Siddhant’s comment on Navya’s post featured a hatching chick emoji.

It is not confirmed by either Navya or Siddhant if the two are actually dating, but fans continue to speculate the possibility.

Siddhant was last seen in Shakun Batra’s directorial Gehraiyaan, which also starred Navya’s close friend Ananya Panday. Meanwhile, Navya, who is the founder of the nonprofit organisation Project Naveli, and co-founder of women’s health company, Aaara Health, attended Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor last week. Navya’s paternal grandmother is Ranbir Kapoor’s aunt.

