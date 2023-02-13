Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda sparked romance rumours after getting spotted together at multiple social events. On Sunday evening, the duo attended a fashion show organized by the popular designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Though they did not walk on the ramp together, their presence at the same event was enough to grab the limelight. Siddhant Chaturvedi aced the rampway in a stunning sky-blue sherwani layered over a spotless white kurta and matching trousers. On the other hand, Navya Naveli too looked breathtakingly beautiful in the traditional attire.

Navya was pretty as ever in a pink saree, while Shweta opted for an ivory saree. Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi ruled the runway and how.

Traditional mojiris and a rugged bearded look completed Chaturvedi’s look. He was accompanied by actress Mrunal Thakur on stage, who looked stunning in a bridal lehenga matched with an off-shoulder embroidered blouse. She chose a chunky neckpiece and matha-patti as accessories while donning her dupatta as a long veil. The duo held each other’s hands as they walked confidently on the ramp. Take a look at their walk here:

Meanwhile, Navya Naveli Nanda attended the event with her mother Shweta Bachchan. The mother-daughter duo aced their looks in stunning sarees from the shelves of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. While Shweta opted for a timeless ivory number, Navya looked gorgeous in a soft pink saree. The duo ditched heels for mojiris and also chose chunky drop-down earrings to complete their look. The mom-daughter happily posed for the cameras while striking multiple poses. Catch a glimpse of it below:

This comes just a month after Navya and Siddhant caught the attention of paps while leaving a birthday party in Mumbai. The two left in the same car and also were seen twinning with each other in red attires. The duo appeared to be shy while being surrounded by the cameras as they nervously smiled and moved out of the frame.

It is important to note that both Siddhant Chaturvedi and Navya Naveli Nanda have neither denied nor confirmed their relationship officially. Speculations of their romance began last year when they began commenting on each other’s online posts. Post which, they also attended multiple parties together.

In terms of work, Siddhant Chaturvedi has Yudhra and Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan in the pipeline. Though Navya doesn’t hail from the acting fraternity, she keeps making headlines for her podcast and company Aara Health.

Read all the Latest Movies News here