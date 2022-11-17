Navya Naveli Nanda, Suhana Khan's Fun Banter Over 'Rajma Chawal' Leaves Netizens in Splits

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has a sizeable online fan base, despite the fact that she has remained away from show business. Just like all the star kids, the young entrepreneur, Navya often hangs out with friends from Bollywood and never misses a chance to update her Instagram followers on the same. Daughter of Shweta Bachchan, Navya and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, share a very strong bond and have been close friends since childhood. Recently, the star kids engaged in a fun banter on Instagram and left their fans in complete awe.

Navya posted a picture of herself relaxing on the grass in absolute comfort and smiled at the camera to capture the moment. Navya’s quirky tee which had “Ma, Grand-ma, Raj-ma” caught our attention. She captioned her post by saying, “rajma chawal >”, seemingly hinting that she was craving homemade Rajma Chawal. As soon as Navya posted the picture, Suhana Khan couldn’t stop gushing and rushed to the comment section to drop heart-eyed emoticons. In another comment, she wrote, “But it’s Wednesday.” Many users chimed in to share what the two besties were talking about. After reading a bunch of reactions, Navya Nanda wrote, “hahaha” on Suhana’s comment. Well, we wonder what the inside joke between the two is!

On the work front, Navya Nanda is busy hosting her podcast series ‘What The Hell Navya’ wherein she recently invited her grandmother, Jaya Bachchan and mom, Shweta Bachchan Nanda to speak on topics ranging from their career, financial stability and more.

Suhana Khan, on the other hand, is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies which will also feature new faces including Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda. While Suhana is all set for her debut film, Navya has no plans to enter showbiz.

