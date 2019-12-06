Take the pledge to vote

Navya Naveli Nanda Turns 22, Mamu Abhishek Bachchan Wishes His #PartnerInKicks

Abhishek Bachchan cutely wished his niece Navya Naveli Nanda on her 22nd birthday, calling her his 'Partner In Kicks'.

Trending Desk

Updated:December 6, 2019, 2:35 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda Turns 22, Mamu Abhishek Bachchan Wishes His #PartnerInKicks
Amitabh Bachchan's oldest grandchild, Navya Naveli Nanda, is celebrating her 22nd birthday on Friday and her mother Shweta and 'mamu' Abhishek Bachchan have showered her with lots of love on Instagram.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda shared an adorable picture of her daughter 'Nablooz' and wrote, "Happy Birthday, Nablooz. You light up every life you touch, and mine the most. Squeeze you, Cheezu! Love you crazy loads." Navya is looking radiant in this sun-kissed picture with her adorable smile.

Abhishek, also wished his dear niece on her birthday and poured loads of love in her way. Calling her his partner in kicks, he dug out a cute selfie of them together and wrote, "Happy birthday my Navya. Mamu loves you very much. #MyPartnerInKicks" Shweta commented, "Oh my little hearts you both. Partners in crime."

Navya, the eldest of the third generation of Bachchans, is currently pursuing her higher studies at New York's Fordham University.

Whether she will join the film industry is not yet officially announced, although her mother had made it pretty clear on Koffee with Karan that she "selfishly" dissuaded her daughter from pursuing a career in acting after seeing her brother's struggle. "Whether you like him as an actor or you don't, or you think he has got it so easy because he is Amitabh Bachchan's son, whatever it is, I am his sister. I hate it, it gives me sleepless nights. I don't want yet another member of my family to be in this business, for a selfish reason," she said.

