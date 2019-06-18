Navya Naveli Nanda Working Out on New York Sidewalk will Give You Major Fitness Goals, Watch Video

Too lazy to step out to exercise? You need to take some workout inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan’s teen granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Shweta Bachchan’s daughter, she was recently spotted working out on the sidewalk of a busy street in New York.

The video, in which Navya is seen dressed in a neon green and grey gym-wear—and completely focused on the task at hand—has gone viral on social media.

Although she has no plans of joining Bollywood, Navya was recently romantically linked with actor-comedian Javed Jaaferi’s son Meezaan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his debut film Malaal, in which he stars opposite Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal.

Navya never commented on the link-rumours but Meezaan rubbished them in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, saying, “We are from the same friends’ circle. She’s my sister’s bestie and a really good friend. I’m not in a relationship with anyone.”

Navya, who is currently studying in New York’s Fordham University, last month attended her brother Agastya’s graduation from London’s Sevenoaks School. Their mother Shweta took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the momentous occasion. Sharing an image of the two side-hugging each other, she wrote, “In the blink of an eye - congratulations Gus you made it ♥️.”

