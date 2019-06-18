Navya Naveli Nanda Working Out on New York Sidewalk will Give You Major Fitness Goals, Watch Video
The video, in which Navya is seen dressed in a neon green and grey gym-wear—and completely focused on the task at hand—has gone viral on social media. Watch it here.
Navya Naveli Nanda. (Image: Instagram)
Too lazy to step out to exercise? You need to take some workout inspiration from Amitabh Bachchan’s teen granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Shweta Bachchan’s daughter, she was recently spotted working out on the sidewalk of a busy street in New York.
The video, in which Navya is seen dressed in a neon green and grey gym-wear—and completely focused on the task at hand—has gone viral on social media.
Although she has no plans of joining Bollywood, Navya was recently romantically linked with actor-comedian Javed Jaaferi’s son Meezaan, who is currently gearing up for the release of his debut film Malaal, in which he stars opposite Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s niece Sharmin Segal.
Navya never commented on the link-rumours but Meezaan rubbished them in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, saying, “We are from the same friends’ circle. She’s my sister’s bestie and a really good friend. I’m not in a relationship with anyone.”
Navya, who is currently studying in New York’s Fordham University, last month attended her brother Agastya’s graduation from London’s Sevenoaks School. Their mother Shweta took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the momentous occasion. Sharing an image of the two side-hugging each other, she wrote, “In the blink of an eye - congratulations Gus you made it ♥️.”
Follow @News18Movies for more.
Also Watch
-
Bharat Movie Review: Salman Khan At His Patriotic Best
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
Ahead of Bharat, Katrina Kaif Opens Up On Salman Khan and Her Career
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Not Your or Rest of World’s Business: Sania Mirza, Veena Mallik Engage in Twitter Spat Post India's Win Over Pakistan
- Taylor Swift Flaunts Ring Worth USD 15,000 & Other Blingy Accessories in 'You Need to Calm Down'
- Support Pours in From Music Industry After Megadeth Frontman Dave Mustaine Diagnosed With Throat Cancer
- Biker Saves Three Girls from Eve-Teasing, Shows Importance of Mounted Cams in India
- Elon Musk Tweets That He 'Deleted Twitter Account', is Now 'Daddy DotCom'
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s