English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Budget Highlights
Navya Naveli Nanda's Adorable Birthday Wish for Mamu and 'Best Friend' Abhishek Bachchan. See Pic
Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan's daughter, wished her 'best friend', uncle Abhishek Bachchan, with a photo of them watching a match in matching jerseys.
Images: Instagram
Loading...
Abhishek Bachchan turned 43 today, and his niece Navya Naveli Nanda had the most adorable way of wishing her mamu on his birthday. Sharing a picture of them watching a cricket match wearing matching jerseys on her Instagram story, the 21-year-old wrote, "Happy birthday, best friend".
Navya, daughter of Abhishek's sister Shweta, shares a very close bond with her uncle. When she turned 21, he had penned an emotional note for her. "To the coolest kid in the world... Happy 21st Birthday my Navya. You are now 'officially' a little lady, and a very gracious, loving and caring one at that too. From a baby who used to fit in the palm of my hand to becoming one of my dearest friends, you've always been mamu's pet. Never change! Love you!" he had written.
Shweta Bachchan also took to her Instagram account to wish Abhishek on his special day. She shared a cute childhood picture of the two of them and wrote, "Love you beyond words and reason," followed by a heart emoji.
Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also dedicated a special Instagram post to her "baby" on his birthday. Sharing one of his childhood pictures as well as a picture of the two of them, the actress wrote, "Always... My Baby. HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY BAAABYYY."
Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. His performance was lauded by the critics.
He is currently shooting for Anurag Basu's next, which is said to be a dark comic anthology. The film, which also features Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aditya Roy Kapur, will hit the theatres in the second half of 2019.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Navya, daughter of Abhishek's sister Shweta, shares a very close bond with her uncle. When she turned 21, he had penned an emotional note for her. "To the coolest kid in the world... Happy 21st Birthday my Navya. You are now 'officially' a little lady, and a very gracious, loving and caring one at that too. From a baby who used to fit in the palm of my hand to becoming one of my dearest friends, you've always been mamu's pet. Never change! Love you!" he had written.
Shweta Bachchan also took to her Instagram account to wish Abhishek on his special day. She shared a cute childhood picture of the two of them and wrote, "Love you beyond words and reason," followed by a heart emoji.
Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also dedicated a special Instagram post to her "baby" on his birthday. Sharing one of his childhood pictures as well as a picture of the two of them, the actress wrote, "Always... My Baby. HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY BAAABYYY."
Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. His performance was lauded by the critics.
He is currently shooting for Anurag Basu's next, which is said to be a dark comic anthology. The film, which also features Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aditya Roy Kapur, will hit the theatres in the second half of 2019.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
-
Friday 25 January , 2019
Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Monday 14 January , 2019
In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, An Unusual Love Story
Friday 25 January , 2019 Charismatic Kangana Ranaut Is The Star Of The Action Packed Manikarnika
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Monday 14 January , 2019 In Conversation With Jerome d'Ambrosio, Formula E Driver - Team Mahindra Racing
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Suzuki Motor Corp Suffers Record 2-Year Low Profit As Indian Car Sales Slump
- New Car Discounts in February 2019 Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh – Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and More
- WATCH | Mourinho Takes a Tumble at Russian Ice Hockey Game
- Google Spent S7.4 Billion in Q4 2018 to Acquire Traffic, to Put Strain on Parent Alphabet Inc.'s Earnings
- New TRAI Rules For Cable And DTH Have Made TV Subscriptions More Expensive For Users: Report
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results