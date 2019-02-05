LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Navya Naveli Nanda's Adorable Birthday Wish for Mamu and 'Best Friend' Abhishek Bachchan. See Pic

Navya Naveli Nanda, Shweta Bachchan's daughter, wished her 'best friend', uncle Abhishek Bachchan, with a photo of them watching a match in matching jerseys.

News18.com

Updated:February 5, 2019, 2:53 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda's Adorable Birthday Wish for Mamu and 'Best Friend' Abhishek Bachchan. See Pic
Images: Instagram
Abhishek Bachchan turned 43 today, and his niece Navya Naveli Nanda had the most adorable way of wishing her mamu on his birthday. Sharing a picture of them watching a cricket match wearing matching jerseys on her Instagram story, the 21-year-old wrote, "Happy birthday, best friend".

navya story1

Navya, daughter of Abhishek's sister Shweta, shares a very close bond with her uncle. When she turned 21, he had penned an emotional note for her. "To the coolest kid in the world... Happy 21st Birthday my Navya. You are now 'officially' a little lady, and a very gracious, loving and caring one at that too. From a baby who used to fit in the palm of my hand to becoming one of my dearest friends, you've always been mamu's pet. Never change! Love you!" he had written.

Shweta Bachchan also took to her Instagram account to wish Abhishek on his special day. She shared a cute childhood picture of the two of them and wrote, "Love you beyond words and reason," followed by a heart emoji.

View this post on Instagram

Love you beyond words and reason ♥️

A post shared by S (@shwetabachchan) on



Abhishek's wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also dedicated a special Instagram post to her "baby" on his birthday. Sharing one of his childhood pictures as well as a picture of the two of them, the actress wrote, "Always... My Baby. HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY BAAABYYY."

View this post on Instagram

always...My BabyHAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY BAAABYYY✨⭐️

A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) on



Abhishek was last seen in Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan alongside Taapsee Pannu and Vicky Kaushal. His performance was lauded by the critics.

He is currently shooting for Anurag Basu's next, which is said to be a dark comic anthology. The film, which also features Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Aditya Roy Kapur, will hit the theatres in the second half of 2019.

