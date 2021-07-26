Navya Naveli Nanda’s Talk on Women’s Health Makes Amitabh Bachchan ‘Proud’

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has made her family members and friends proud with her recent interview where she spoke about women’s health. She featured on the cover page of Hindustan Times’ Sunday feature Brunch along with other co-founders of Aara Heath, Mallika Sahney, Ahilya Mehta and Pragya Saboo. On Sunday, Navya Naveli shared the magazine cover on her Instagram page and urged her followers to talk more about women’s health and make such conversations easier.

She said talks on women’s health have just started and it is important to continue them and work towards improving the system till the “stigma” attached to it completely vanishes.

Navya’s post has received love from many, including Amitabh Bachchan who mentioned that he is “proud” of her. Her uncle and actor Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram Stories to share the cover page of the magazine. Navya Naveli’s mother Shweta Bachchan also appreciated her work.

The 23-year-old’s friends praised her for her accomplishment. While superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan called the feature amazing and dropped heart-eyed emojis, actor Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor commented with a string of heart emoticons. Actress Sonali Bendre was also “proud” of her and dropped a few claps and heart emojis.

Navya started Aara Health along with her friends. The online platform provides scientifically backed affordable healthcare products and services to women. It aims to address women’s health issues. In their chat, the founders revealed when they first encountered the stigma surrounding women’s health.

Navya said she first realised the stigma when she visited a gynaecologist along with her mother. She recalled how her mother felt uncomfortable while talking about sexual health and birth control. This incident left her wondering the reason for the discomfort behind asking valid questions.

