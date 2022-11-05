Navya Naveli Opens Up On Nani Jaya Bachchan's Relationship Advice, Says 'Felt Confident, Comfortable To...'

It was just a week ago when Bollywood veteran Jaya Bachchan appeared on her granddaughter’s weekly podcast What the Hell Navya alongside Shweta Bachchan. The trio candidly spoke about marriages and relationships but what created a massive buzz was Jaya Bachchan’s comment on how she has no objection if her granddaughter has a child out of wedlock. Now, during Navya Naveli Nanda’s recent interaction with NDTV, the star kid shared her thoughts about Jaya Bachchan’s statement. According to the youngster, they did not feel uncomfortable even for a tad bit during their discussion.

Navya Naveli Nanda explained that the entire idea behind the podcast was to create a safe space for women and the 25-year-old believes that they managed to achieve the goal. “I felt confident enough and comfortable enough to talk to them about anything like relationships, friendships,” she said. Making a reference to multiple issues faced by women in India including women’s health, hygiene, and relationships, Nanda highlighted the necessity of creating more comfortable spaces to voice these issues. For her, the latest conversation with her mother and grandmother was easy and prompted her to step out of her “comfort zone.”

While internet users had mixed opinions on Jaya Bachchan’s comment, Navya believes that people may agree or disagree but it was the motivation and purity behind the podcast’s ideation that makes her feel content. “I think when you are putting yourself out there, whether it be podcast or work and all of us are on social media so everybody is watching you, I think that is when you are putting yourself out there, you have to understand that something that you are sharing with the world, your opinions, people may agree, people may disagree, but I think that the purity and motivation behind this podcast have really nice fun intelligent conversations and I think we were able to do that. I am grateful for all the love and support that we have received for the episode, for the show so far and I think that’s pretty much what we are looking for,” she said.

During the podcast, Jaya Bachchan while sharing her opinion on modern relationships, suggested her granddaughter marry her best friend. She said, “My suggestion to this generation would be “I’m looking at it very clinically. Since there’s a lack of that emotion, the romance today” I think you should marry your best friend.” She advised Nanda to pick a life partner who is a good friend to her, with whom she’d be able to discuss getting married and having a baby. But she added, “I have no problem if you have a child without a marriage also, I really don’t have a problem.”

Navya Naveli Nanda releases new episodes of her podcast ‘What the Hell Navya’ every Sunday.

