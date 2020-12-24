Navya Naveli Shares Bachchan Family Pics as They Gather for Christmas Celebrations

The world is all set to ring in Christmas with their families and loved ones and the Bachchan family isn't far behind. On the merry occasion, Amitabh Bachchan got together with his wife Jaya, kids Abhishek and Shweta Nanda, and his grand children Navya Naveli, Agastya and Aaradhya. The family moments are winning hearts of fans on social media. Aishwarya Rai is also seen posing with the family in one of these pictures. The actress wears a black kurti and leggings while Abhishek keeps it cool and casual in a hoodie and trousers with sports shoes.

In one of the images, Navya and Jaya pose with balloons in their hand as they smile for the camera. Navya wears a black dress with sparkly texture. She looks adorable in the snap with her grandmother. Another pic is of Navya with Agastya as they are snapped sharing a candid moment.

Navya has only recently made her Instagram account public and she treats us with some candid Bachchan family moments in her first post since.