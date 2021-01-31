Navya Naveli Shuts Up Troll Asking Her to 'Get a Job', Disha Patani Indulges in Cheat Meal

When Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli was asked to "get a job" on a post concerning her NGO, she came up with an apt response. She recently revealed her latest project, Project Naveli, on Instagram and got some unkind reactions from netizens. One person wrote, "You first need a job, then you can do all this." Navya replied to this, "I do have a job actually."

Disha Patani posted about indulging in a cheat meal. She posted a video on her Instagram Stories where, she is seen dressed in a floral boat neck blouse. She is sitting on the backseat of a car. On the images, she wrote: "Enroute cheat meal".

Rakhi Sawant's mother is in the hospital with a tumour in her gallbladder, which is cancerous. Her brother Rakesh Sawant has said that she was operated upon on Saturday and will start chemotherapy from Monday.

Sonu Sood has moved the Supreme Court challenging the Bombay High Court order which dismissed his appeal against a BMC notice over alleged illegal construction at his residential building in Mumbai's Juhu area. Sood's petition stated that his application for conversion has been approved by the Municipal Commissioner subject to Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) permission.

The Government has announced a fresh set of guidelines for cinema theatres, allowing 100 per cent occupancy from Monday but with strict Covid-19 protocols. Filmmakers and the trade alike welcome the move saying it brings relief and encouragement to the film industry, which has been one of the worst hit due to Covid-19 lockdown.

