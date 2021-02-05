Navya Naveli Wishes Her 'Partner in All Crimes' Abhishek Bachchan on 45th Birthday

Abhishek Bachchan received an early birthday wish from his niece, Navya Naveli Nanda. In a post on her now-public Instagram account, Navya called her mamu her "favourite family member" and her "partner in all crimes".

Navya shared a selfie with the actor and wrote, "Happy birthday bestfriend ♥️ to more NYC nights & Chelsea games. You may just be my favourite family member My partner in all crimes!"

Many commented on Navya’s post and one of the comments was by actor Sikander Kher, who happens to be one of Abhishek’s closest friends. He wrote with a millennial lingo: “He should “totes” be your best fam jam .. he wins hands down (sic)”.

Navya is the daughter of Abhishek's sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda. She graduated from Fordham University in New York last year. Before that, she studied in Sevenoaks School, London, where Shah Rukh Khan's son Aaryan also went.

Abhishek has received wishes from his fans across the country. One other special wish came from his father, Amitabh Bachchan, who shared a post on Instagram comparing how their relationship has changed. Big B shared a collage of two photographs with the post. In the first photo, Amitabh is seen holding a young Abhishek's hand and leading the way, in the second it's Abhishek who's holding his father's hand and leading him through a crowd.

On the work front, Abhishek appeared in the Amazon Prime Video sports documentary series Sons Of The Soil: Jaipur Pink Panthers. The series follows the journey of the kabaddi team, Jaipur Pink Panthers, which is owned by Abhishek.

He was last seen in Ludo, the dark comedy crime film directed by Anurag Basu. Abhishek played the role of a retired goon in the film with released on Netflix.

He has two interesting projects coming up - The Big Bull and Bob Biswas. While The Big Bull is a biographical movie that tells the tale of stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life, detailing his scams between 1980 and 1990, Bob Biswas is a crime thriller spin-off of the Kahaani franchise.

Last year, Abhishek also made his OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Video series 'Breathe: Into the Shadows', also starring Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen.