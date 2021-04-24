Nawab Shah is Covid-19 Positive, Wife Pooja Batra 'Heartbroken' with So Many Cases Around

Amid the surging cases of the coronavirus, Bollywood celebrities are contracting the deadly virus one after the other. The most recent celeb to test positive for Covid-19 is actor Nawab Shah. The actor took to Instagram on Friday to inform his fans that he has mild symptoms and has isolated himself. “This morning I tested positive for COVID, I have mild symptoms and I have isolated myself since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and stay safe…#stayhome #staysafe," he wrote.

Nawab’s wife, actress Pooja Batra, also shared a post about him contracting the virus and wrote, “It’s heartbreaking to know so many of my friends and their parents are down with COVID, my husband too tested positive."

Nawab, who made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya has appeared in a lot of successful films like Sarfarosh, Ittefaq, Lakshya, Luck, Don 2, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Dilwale, Tiger Zinda Hai and many others. The couple got married in July 2019, after dating for a brief period.

Pooja made her debut in 1997 with the film Virasat. She has gone on to appear in numerous Hindi, Tamil, and Telegu movies including Sisindri, Saazish, Haseena Maan Jaayegi, Kandukondain Kandukondain, Nayak: The Real Hero, and many others. She was last seen in the 2017 psychological thriller Mirror Game.

