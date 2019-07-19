Take the pledge to vote

Nawab Shah Opens Up on His Decision to Marry Pooja Batra and How He Proposed to Her

Look forward, newlyweds Nawab Shah and Pooja Batra want to travel, read, write and have babies.

News18.com

Updated:July 19, 2019, 8:40 AM IST
Nawab Shah Opens Up on His Decision to Marry Pooja Batra and How He Proposed to Her
Pooja Batra and Nawab Shah. (Image: Instagram/Nawab Shah)
Nawab Shah, who got married to Pooja Batra in an intimate Arya Samaj wedding in Delhi on July 4, says he knew that he wanted to marry the actress the first time he met her.

Talking about how they met each other, he told MensXP, “We knew each other 20 years ago and then we reconnected. We met at the airport when she was coming back from Los Angeles. That was the first time we met. That’s how we started to spend more time together,” adding that reconnecting with Pooja felt like “the best thing to have happened”.

On how he proposed marriage, Nawab said, “I proposed to her in front of my family. It wasn’t planned at all and it just happened. It was overwhelming for the two of us. When you know he or she is the right person, you are excited and motivated to live life. I keep telling her that we have less time as we have to grow together and also have babies.”

Pooja earlier told Bombay Times that she and Nawab decided to get married within five months of knowing each other. "I knew of Nawab by virtue of being in the same profession. However, we strongly connected after we were reintroduced by a common friend in February this year. I guess we reconnected at the right time in our life. We were in the same space emotionally and hit it off instantly," the 42-year-old actress said.

Pooja, who shot to fame with the 1997 film Virasat that also starred Anil Kapoor and Tabu, was earlier married to LA-based orthopaedic surgeon Sonu Ahluwalia for nine years. They got divorced in 2011.

Meanwhile, Nawab, who was last seen in Tiger Zinda Hai, will next feature in Panipat and Dabanng 3.

View this post on Instagram

Sea Sun Sand and a scorpion ❤️

A post shared by Nawab Shah (@nawwabshah) on

View this post on Instagram

Love and light ❤️

A post shared by Nawab Shah (@nawwabshah) on

