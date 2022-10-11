Nawaz Gets Evicted From Bigg Boss Kannada 9, Here's What He Said After That

Bigg Boss Kannada 9 recently witnessed the second eviction of the season. In the most recent weekend episode of Bigg Boss, internet sensation Nawaz walked out of the house. Before the eviction segment, Nawaz and Rupesh Rajanna were the bottom two contestants in the danger zone. However, within moments, host Kiccha Sudeep announced Nawaz as the evicted candidate in the second week.

Nawaz, who was in the danger zone, said that he had been a better and more competitive contestant than he was in the first week inside the Bigg Boss house. He even added that he has a good relationship with his housemates and never misses an opportunity to amuse them.

Unfortunately, Nawaz was named the eliminated contender by Sudeep. Sudeep also praised Rupesh Rajanna for becoming a part of the secure area.

Nawaz Gowda said his final, tearful goodbyes to the roommates before moving out. Nawaz tried to contain his tears as he left the Bigg Boss house after snapping a selfie with his roommates, but he was overcome with emotions.

Nawaz, on the other hand, was given a superpower by Bigg Boss to nominate a contestant to the danger zone during his exit from the glasshouse. The latter left the Bigg Boss house after nominating the actress Amulya Gowda for the upcoming week’s danger zone. Amulya’s lack of entertainment value was cited by Nawaz as the reason for putting her in immediate danger.

After his eviction from the reality show, Nawaz joined host Kiccha Sudeep back on stage and shared his experience of his brief journey inside the Bigg Boss house. Nawaz admitted to Sudeep that being a part of Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 was a privilege for him. He swore to succeed greatly in her future aspirations when he saw his father seated in the crowd.

