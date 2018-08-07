English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nawazuddin has Many Traits that are Similar to Manto: Nandita Das
She said she needed an actor who could portray many contradictory emotions as Manto was a complex character.
Image: A still from Nandita Das' directorial Manto.
Loading...
Nandita Das says she chose Nawazuddin Siddiqui to portray the title role in Manto as he has a lot of similarities with legendary Urdu author-writer.
Nandita said she always had Nawaz in mind while writing Manto, based on the life of Saadat Hasan Manto, whose work continues to remain relevant to this day.
"He has many traits that are similar to Manto a deep sensitivity and intensity, anger, and a dry sense of humour. These innate qualities in Nawaz helped him transition into Manto on screen quite effortlessly," Nandita said in a statement.
She said she needed an actor who could portray many contradictory emotions as Manto was a complex character.
"For instance , he was a person with moral courage, but was also scared of going to jail, confident but vulnerable, deeply sensitive yet very angry. You will know Nawaz's range when you see Manto," she added.
Nawazuddin, who has been receiving rave reviews for his performance in Sacred Games, will be seen next in Rome Rome Mein to be directed by Tannishtha Chatterjee, in Debamitra Hassan's Motichoor Chaknachoor, a fun story on an unlikely couple and Thackeray, a biopic based on the late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.
Also Watch
Nandita said she always had Nawaz in mind while writing Manto, based on the life of Saadat Hasan Manto, whose work continues to remain relevant to this day.
"He has many traits that are similar to Manto a deep sensitivity and intensity, anger, and a dry sense of humour. These innate qualities in Nawaz helped him transition into Manto on screen quite effortlessly," Nandita said in a statement.
She said she needed an actor who could portray many contradictory emotions as Manto was a complex character.
"For instance , he was a person with moral courage, but was also scared of going to jail, confident but vulnerable, deeply sensitive yet very angry. You will know Nawaz's range when you see Manto," she added.
Nawazuddin, who has been receiving rave reviews for his performance in Sacred Games, will be seen next in Rome Rome Mein to be directed by Tannishtha Chatterjee, in Debamitra Hassan's Motichoor Chaknachoor, a fun story on an unlikely couple and Thackeray, a biopic based on the late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- After Salman Khan's Bharat, Priyanka Chopra Opts Out of Bhansali's Film? Director Clarifies
- The Public Breastfeeding Taboo: What Makes Indian Men Uncomfortable Around Breasts and Babies?
- Rabindranath Tagore's Conversations With Mahatma Gandhi on Nationalism Is a Debate We All Need to Read
- Goa Finally Gets Own Version of Ola, Uber Called Goamiles, New Taxi-Service Launched by Chief Minister
- Final Season of Chef Anthony Bourdain's Show to Air Later This Year
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...