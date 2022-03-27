Nawazuddin On The Kashmir Files: ‘Makers Should Be Allowed To Add Perspective To Films On Real Incidents’

The Kashmir Files has been the topic of discussion amongst all ever since it released in theatres on the 11th of March. The film has pleased the masses, and its box office collection is a proof to that. However, many have also claimed that rather than portraying the truth, The Kashmir Files has shown filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s version of truth and has distorted some facts. Amidst the controversy, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is yet to watch the film, said that filmmakers should be allowed to use their own perspective even for films based on real-life incidents.

During an event, the actor revealed that he is keen to watch the film, and also addressed the ongoing controversy. Speaking at the ABP Network’s Ideas of India summit, he said, “every director has a style and point of view for making films. He made a film from his point of view, which is good. Others will also make films from their perspectives, in the future. And, that is great. When a filmmaker makes a film, he/she does so from his perspective, with a unique style of viewing things. It should be allowed for any filmmaker to add their own perspective even to films based on real incidents.”

Advertisement

He did not want to comment more on the film because he is yet to watch it. When asked why he wants to watch The Kashmir Files, he said, “People are watching it, so I will also watch it.”

The Kashmir Files has been a raging success at the box-office, with the film collecting a total of Rs 219.08 crores in 16 days. The film’s biz has been somewhat affected by RRR’s release, but it is still holding steady. The Kashmir Files is about the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley, and stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Rawal, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.