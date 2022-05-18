Nawazuddin Siddique Calls Cannes the 'Mecca of Cinema', Says No One Talks of Box Office Collections There

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is not a new name at Cannes Film Festival. From attending the festival before to his films being screened there, the actor has been associated with the prestigious festival a lot of times. This year, he is a part of an 11 member delegation led by Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur and India has been named the ‘Country of Honour’ at the Marche du Film, the business counterpart of the gala. The actor will also be ringing on his birthday there.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the Gangs of Wasseypur actor said that representing India is always special, be it on his birthday or any other day. “I have spent five-six of my birthdays at Cannes as it’s been held around the same time every year. I am not a person who celebrates birthdays as such. It’s just like a normal day,” he told the publication.

The actor continued, “I had never thought that I will go to Cannes one day when I had started off. It’s the Mecca of cinema, vahan chaaron taraf ache cinema ki baat hoti hai, box office collection ki baat nahi hoti. Hum jo collection ki baatein kar kar ke cinema dekh rahe hain na aaj kal? Vahaan uski baat nahi hoti.”

Meanwhile, Anurag Thakur walked the carpet along with music maestro A R Rahman, actors R Madhavan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, composer Ricky Kej, lyricist and poet Prasoon Joshi, and veteran director Shekhar Kapur to attend the screening of the opening film “Coupez” (Final Cut) by French director Michel Hazanavicius. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone, who is a jury member this time, walked the red carpet at the opening ceremony of the Cannes film festival. Deepika is a part of a nine-member jury that will pick the winners of this year’s Palme d’Or honours at a gala ceremony in Cannes on May 28.

Other Indian celebrities who walked the red carpet were Urvashi Rautela, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Kamal Haasan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.