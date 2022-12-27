CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Nawazuddin Siddiqui All Smiles as He Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, See Pic
Nawazuddin Siddiqui All Smiles as He Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, See Pic

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: December 27, 2022, 08:06 IST

Mumbai, India

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a photo of their meeting was shared on social media.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is one of the most looked-up to actors in Bollywood. He has created a name for himself with his performance in films such as Gangs of Wasseypur, The Lunch Box, Badlapur, Black Friday, and Raman Raghav 2.0 among others. The actor recently met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and a photo of their meeting was shared on social media. According to the news agency ANI, the actor paid a courtesy call.

Take a look at the photo:

On the work front, Nawaz has several interesting films lined up. He will be seen in Adbhut, Kangana Ranaut’s Tiku Weds Sheru, Noorani Chehra, Bole Chudiyan, Jogira Sara Ra Ra and Afwaah. The actor will also be seen in Haddi, where he will play a double role, that of a woman and a trans-person.

In an exclusive chat with News18, he said that playing a transgendered person and spending time with many members of the community during the film shoot ‘opened up a whole new world’ for him. He shares, “I’m working with a lot of trans-people in Haddi. I was in an environment with 20-25 of them. Their way of looking at the world is completely different. That was really interesting. I learned so much about their journeys.”

Nawazuddin is also all set to join the league of actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anil Kapoor and Irrfan as he will soon be making his Hollywood debut. Titled Laxman Lopez, the film will see him play a chef. He tells us that the shoot of the film, which was supposed to kick-start in November in the USA, has now been shifted to January next year.

