Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mouni Roy Make an Unconventional Pairing in Bole Chudiyan

Bole Chudiyan, the iconic song from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham which continues to be a staple a every wedding function even today, has now inspired the title of a romantic film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mouni Roy.Produced by Woodpecker Movies, the film will be directed by Shamas Siddiqui, Nawaz's brother. Nawaz and Mouni shared their look from the film on Instagram.“The chemistry between Nawaz bhai and Mouni is going to be the high point of this film as both are great actors,” producer Rajesh Bhatia said.Speaking about working with Mouni, Nawazuddin said in a statement, “Mouni Roy believes in experimenting and I feel she is the perfect choice for this kind of character. We hope to do some wonders on screen. I am really excited to work on this project. It is something new.”Mouni is also equally excited to be working with Nawazuddin. The actress said he is an institution of acting and she is looking forward to learning a lot from him.Talking about her role, the Naagin actress said, “She is a spunky, spontaneous girl from a small town. It is too early to talk more about the character as I am in the phase where I am getting to know it myself. What I love the most about her is that she is very real. I am looking forward to playing the full-fledged Hindi film heroine. To prepare for my role, I will sit with my writer-director and try to understand how they want me to play the part. It is a journey. It will reveal itself.”Mouni started out her acting career with the TV show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi where she played the role of Krishna Tulsi. She then went on to feature in other shows including Kasturi (2008), Do Saheliyaan (2010), Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev (2011-2014) and Naagin (2015-2016).She made her Bollywood debut with film Gold (2018) alongside Akshay Kumar. Mouni recently confirmed that she’ll be playing a role in upcoming epic Brahmastra.