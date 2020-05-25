Nawazuddin Siddiqui Applauds Anurag Kashyap for Raising Standard of Indian Web-shows

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, whose film Ghoomketu released on Zee5 amid the Coronavirus lockdown, said that the OTT market has considerably grown in India, however, there are still a few "below-average" shows on the digital platform. He also said that Sacred Games, in which he starred with Saif Ali Khan, set the standard of Indian web-shows.

Talking to Mid-day, the actor said, “If you study the [OTT] market, there are all kinds of work on offer. While there are brilliant films and shows, I also, unfortunately, see some below-average work from India on these platforms. The [streaming] services have a wide reach and must be respected.”

“It was Sacred Games that put us on the map. Even if I stand on the streets of New York, people recognise me as a Sacred Games actor. People don’t give him enough credit, but Anurag Kashyap has played a big role in changing Indian cinema. He encouraged directors to stay true to their roots and tell stories of the heartland. That’s when stories set in Meerut and Kanpur started making their way [to the silver screen],” he further added.

Ghoomketu, streaming on Zee5, is a show about an aspiring film writer, played by Nawazuddin. Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap plays a corrupt police officer in the film. Apart from him, Ila Arun, Raghuvir Yadav and Brijendra Kala play pivotal roles. It has been directed by Pushpendra Nath Mishra.

