Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Athiya Shetty's Motichoor Chakhnachoor in Trouble Over Copyright Violation

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty’s upcoming movie Motichoor Chakhnachoor had been in the buzz lately and was slated to release on November 15. However, fresh reports have claimed that a Bihar civil court has ordered a stay on the movie’s release over a copyright violation.

According to a report, a local distributor has claimed the right of the movie, calling for a stay on the movie. He has also presented relevant documents to support his claim. This is the second time the movie has been surrounded with legal controversies.

In October, a petition was raised against Woodpecker Movies Private Limited's Rajesh Bhatia by the movie’s director Debamitra Biswal due to an unfulfilled payment of Rs 11 lakh.

According to Biswal, she had creative differences with one of the makers Rajesh Bhatia during the editing, due to which she had received a service termination notice. Her petition had demanded a stay on the release of the movie’s trailer which was later lifted.

Prior to Motichoor Chakhnachoor, Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala had been in the controversy over the reason of copyright violation.

Motichoor Chakhnachoor is the story about a 36 year-old man, Pushpender, who tries to find a wife for himself and can go to any length since he is getting over aged. Athiya Shetty plays his love interest Anita, who too is looking for a suitable match but with one added condition- she wants to marry an NRI to be able to get settled abroad.

