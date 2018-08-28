English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Begins Shooting His Tamil Debut Thalaivar 165 With Rajinikanth, Shares First Pic from Sets
Thalaivar 165 also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Simran, Sanath Reddy, Munishkanth, Megha Akash and Deepak Ramesh in key roles.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Nawazuddin Siddiqui
After entertaining the audience with his spectacular performance in Netflix's Sacred Games, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is yet again set to enthrall fans as he begins filming his Tamil debut Thalaivar 165 with superstar Rajinikanth.
Sharing a picture of himself reading the script, Nawaz announced the commencement of the project on his social media accounts. Posting a picture from the sets, Nawaz said, "Rehearsing my lines for my first Tamil movie #Thalaivar165. Delighted to be working with the Superstar #Thalaivar"
The action drama also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Bobby Simha, Simran, Sanath Reddy, Munishkanth, Megha Akash and Deepak Ramesh in key roles.
Film's director Karthik Subbaraj too expressed his excitement over working with Nawaz by tweeting "welcome to Tamil cinema, sir... We too are delighted to work with you.. #Thalaivar165"
In a recent chat with Sun TV, Subbaraj had said that directing Rajinikanth was the best moment of his life. “Even though I’ve made four films in my career so far, I grew fascinated towards cinema because of superstar Rajinikanth sir. To get to direct him is the best moment of my life.”
