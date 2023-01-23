Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Bhumi Pednekar's Thriller Afwaah to Release on This Date

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made it on his own with a diverse filmography to his credit. Whether it was Gangs Of Wasseypur or Sacred Games, the actor has proven that he can ace any role that comes his way. While his fans are excited to see him in Haddi, the actor is all set to entertain the audience with his upcoming thriller Afwaah that would feature him alongside Bhumi Pednekar who was recently seen in Vicky Kaushal starrer Govinda Naam Mera.

Sudhir Mishra, who has directed the film, revealed that the thriller would shed light on a very important issue and lauded the pair of Nawazuddin and Bhumi. He said, “Afwaah is a thriller which speaks of a very important message in the current times. I am glad that the release date is finally out and I am really looking forward to its release. The super-talented combo of Bhumi and Nawaz have given their best to this unconventional story and I am sure the audience is going to love watching them on the big screen.”

Adding to this, producer Anubhav Sinha stated, “Working on Afwaah was creatively fulfilling as a producer. Sudhir and I have been friends for many years and I am happy to bring this film to the audience. It is an intriguing story and the performances of powerhouse talents like Bhumi and Nawaz only add weightage and gravitas to the characters."

Calling it a different story, Bhushan Kumar explained, “Afwaah is a very unique story set in the roots of India and I am really glad to be associating with the team. The power-packed team of Afwaah has done a brilliant job and this is something that will be worth a watch for movie lovers. I am happy to present it to the audience.”

Besides Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Bhumi Pednekar, Afwaah also stars Sharib Hashmi, Sumit Kaul, Sumeet Vyas, Rockey Raina, and TJ Bhanu. Produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Anubhav Sinha’s Benaras Mediaworks, the thriller is slated to release on February 24, 2023.

