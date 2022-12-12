Nawazuddin Siddiqui Blames Actors Charging Exorbitant Fees For Harming A Film, Here's What He Said

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has made it on his own with a diverse filmography to his credit. Whether it was Gangs Of Wasseypur or Sacred Games, the actor has proven himself that he can ace any role that comes his way. He has also been very blunt and vocal about his views related to OTT and Bollywood Industry in general. Following that trajectory, the Lunchbox actor called out all the actors who charge an exorbitant amount of money and in turn ended up hampering the film.

While speaking with ETimes, Nawazuddin shared that money has always acted as a bone of contention between good ideas and passion. He explained, “It is a historic fact that money has always chased good ideas and passion. I could have a trillion dollars but if I don’t have the ability to think of one decent idea, it’s almost a certainty that my trillion dollars will get reduced into pocket change. From the film industry perspective, if a person has a remarkable script, producers will run behind that person with endless money to get that script. We should give more credence to a capable brain and a person who can come up with good ideas.”

Blaming the actors who charge Rs 100 crore, Nawazuddin further quipped that whenever a film’s budget is overshot due to actors charging hefty amounts as their fees, it is bound to affect the project negatively in terms of Box Office numbers. He stated, “Looking at box-office numbers is the responsibility of the producer. An actor should not be bothered about ticket sales. I see it as a corruption of the craft. Why should an actor be talking about box office? The stars who charged Rs. 100 crores per film are the ones who have ended up harming the films. A small budget or a modest-budget film doesn’t fail. Everytime a film’s budget is beyond the limits of viability, it will be a flop. Actors, directors, and storytellers don’t flop. It’s the film’s budget that makes it a hit or flop.”

On the professional front, Nawazuddin Siddiqui would be seen in the role of a transgender woman in his next Haddi which has been helmed by Akshat Ajay Sharma. Besides Nawazuddin, the film will also feature Anurag Kashyap, Ila Arun, Rajesh Kumar, Shreedhar Dubey among many others.

