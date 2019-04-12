LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Nawazuddin's Brother Slaps Rs 100 Cr Defamation Suit on a Publication for 'Maligning' His Name

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui has slapped Rs 100 crore defamation suit on a media publication for allegedly maligning his name.

News18.com

Updated:April 12, 2019, 8:23 AM IST
Nawazuddin's Brother Slaps Rs 100 Cr Defamation Suit on a Publication for 'Maligning' His Name
Image: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Twitter
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui has slapped Rs 100 crore defamation suit on a media publication for allegedly maligning his name without any substantial backing, reports Pinkvilla. Shamasuddinm is making his directorial debut with film Bole Chudiyaan, featuring Nawaz alongside Mouni Roy.

Recently, a report in a leading daily claimed that Shamasuddin's behaviour towards female actors is objectionable due to which many of the actresses are also shying away from Nawazuddin.

The suit claims that the published article "showed Shamas as someone with an attitude problem who is difficult to work with," which he categorically denied.

Nawaz has yet to respond.

However, opening up about sharing screen space with Mouni for the first time, Nawaz earlier said, "Mouni is still an unearthed talent and she believes in experimenting with her acting and I feel she is the perfect choice for the kind of character which is designed for her and we hope to do some wonders on the screen. I am really excited to work on this project, it’s something new."

While Nawazuddin was last seen in Ritesh Batra's Photograph, Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold.

Meanwhile, Bole Chudiyan will be shot from May to June and is slated for an October release.
