English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nawazuddin's Brother Slaps Rs 100 Cr Defamation Suit on a Publication for 'Maligning' His Name
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui has slapped Rs 100 crore defamation suit on a media publication for allegedly maligning his name.
Image: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Twitter
Loading...
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's brother Shamasuddin Siddiqui has slapped Rs 100 crore defamation suit on a media publication for allegedly maligning his name without any substantial backing, reports Pinkvilla. Shamasuddinm is making his directorial debut with film Bole Chudiyaan, featuring Nawaz alongside Mouni Roy.
Recently, a report in a leading daily claimed that Shamasuddin's behaviour towards female actors is objectionable due to which many of the actresses are also shying away from Nawazuddin.
The suit claims that the published article "showed Shamas as someone with an attitude problem who is difficult to work with," which he categorically denied.
Nawaz has yet to respond.
However, opening up about sharing screen space with Mouni for the first time, Nawaz earlier said, "Mouni is still an unearthed talent and she believes in experimenting with her acting and I feel she is the perfect choice for the kind of character which is designed for her and we hope to do some wonders on the screen. I am really excited to work on this project, it’s something new."
While Nawazuddin was last seen in Ritesh Batra's Photograph, Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold.
Meanwhile, Bole Chudiyan will be shot from May to June and is slated for an October release.
Recently, a report in a leading daily claimed that Shamasuddin's behaviour towards female actors is objectionable due to which many of the actresses are also shying away from Nawazuddin.
The suit claims that the published article "showed Shamas as someone with an attitude problem who is difficult to work with," which he categorically denied.
Nawaz has yet to respond.
However, opening up about sharing screen space with Mouni for the first time, Nawaz earlier said, "Mouni is still an unearthed talent and she believes in experimenting with her acting and I feel she is the perfect choice for the kind of character which is designed for her and we hope to do some wonders on the screen. I am really excited to work on this project, it’s something new."
While Nawazuddin was last seen in Ritesh Batra's Photograph, Mouni made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Gold.
Meanwhile, Bole Chudiyan will be shot from May to June and is slated for an October release.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Huge Spike in Political Content on Social Media Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections, Says ShareChat
- Anurag Kashyap Claims He Received Messages Asking Him to Join 'I Will Vote for Modi' Campaign
- Marvel, Monsters, Mandalorian & More That Will Stream on Disney+ app
- PM Narendra Modi Most Popular World Leader on Facebook Followed by US President Donald Trump: Report
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to be Part of Met Gala 2019's Benefit Committee
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results