Nawazuddin Siddiqui Cast in Kangana Ranaut's Digital Production Tiku Weds Sheru

Actress Kangana Ranaut will soon be coming out with her first film as a producer on digital platform. ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ will be the first digital film under the actress’s banner and will have Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. It will be a love story and satire with dark humour. The news about the actor joining the film was given on Kangana’s production’s official Instagram account. A black and white picture of Nawazuddin was shared in the post along with the caption saying that the best actor of the generation has joined the Tiku weds Sheru team.

The caption further said that they feel privileged to have found their lion and the filming will start soon. Kangana shared the same picture on her Instagram handle too with a different caption. She welcomed the wonderful actor in her caption along with tagging him and her production house. Fans seem to be pretty excited about the news as they are reacting on the posts with a lot of enthusiasm.

Some appreciated Kangana’s choice of actor, the others are simply excited to see the two actors work together. Nawazuddin will also be a part of the film ‘Jogira Sara Ra Ra’. He will be seen with Neha Sharma in the movie. Kangana too has some interesting upcoming projects. She is waiting for the release of the film Thalaivi. The trailer of the film received a lot of appreciation from the fans as the actress gave a wonderful performance in it.

Apart from this, Kangana will also be a part of the upcoming films Dhaakad and Tejas. She will also direct and star in a project based in Indira Gandhi. A few days back a post was shared on the Manikarnika Films Instagram account with a picture of Kangana saying that she visited the ‘Sheru’ of the film and asked people to guess who it can be. Her fans did make some wild guesses but now the suspense is finally over and it will be a delight to watch the two talented actors share the screen.

