In a shocking twist, new details have emerged hours after Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui claimed that she has been ‘thrown out’ of the actor’s house. Latest reports suggest that the bungalow doesn’t even belong to Nawazuddin.

As reported by Pinkvilla, the bungalow is owned not by the actor but by his mother Mehrunisa Siddiqui. The entertainment portal also claimed that this means Nawaz does not have any right to stop anyone from entering the house. It has also been reported that while Aaliya’s kids have been granted permission to enter the property anytime, her entry is restricted.

Earlier today, Aaliya took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she claimed that she was restricted from entering the house after she stepped out following an urgent call from the Versova police station. She further claimed she have only Rs 81 with her and asked the actor about where they should go now.

“I just came from Nawazuddin’s house and there (points out in a distance) you can see my daughter who is crying. We were thrown out of his bungalow and we have been told we cannot enter. I cannot understand where should I go with my kids, I just have ₹81 with me - no house to go to, and no money," she claimed in the video.

However, the entertainment portal has now cited a source who claims that Aaliya owns a lavish flat in Mumbai which she allegedly purchased in 2016.

In another video that Aaliya shared, her children were seen sleeping on the floor of a relative’s house. She also penned down a long note, a part of which read, “don’t worry Nawazuddin Siddiqui you can not break me our my children ..I am a citizen of a country where justice prevails and I shall get it soon."

Nawazuddin’s divorce case with Aaliya Siddiqui has been making headlines for a long time now. Earlier also, Aaliya claimed that Nawazuddin ‘disowned’ their second child and alleged that the actor’s mother Mehrunisa harassed her by not giving her access to the actor’s Mumbai home. Last month, the Bombay High Court also suggested Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya to resolve their issues amicably regarding their children.

