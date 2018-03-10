GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Dismisses Allegations Of Spying On Wife, Tweets Out Disgust

According to police, Nawazuddin had allegedly sought the details of his wife's call records through lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui.

News18.com

Updated:March 10, 2018, 1:07 PM IST
Image: A YouTube grab
After Nawazuddin Siddiqui was accused of having been spying on his wife, the actor has dismissed these "random allegations".

"Last evening, I was helping my daughter to prepare her school project Hydroelectric Power Generator and went to her school this morning for Project Exhibition. To my surprise, the media had questions about some random allegations on me. #Disgust," Nawazuddin tweeted on his official Twitter account today.




According to police, Nawazuddin had allegedly sought the details of his wife's call records through lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui.

According to sources in the Crime Branch, Nawazuddin was called for investigation three times, but he did not turn up. Now a summons has been issued to the actor. The Crime Branch has arrested 11 people involved in the case for obtaining call records by illegal means and then selling it to clients. The racket was being run by private detectives who would use the login details of senior police officers to access call details from mobile network service providers and sell it to clients who would pay anything between Rs 30,000 and 50,000.

