English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Dismisses Allegations Of Spying On Wife, Tweets Out Disgust
According to police, Nawazuddin had allegedly sought the details of his wife's call records through lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui.
Image: A YouTube grab
After Nawazuddin Siddiqui was accused of having been spying on his wife, the actor has dismissed these "random allegations".
"Last evening, I was helping my daughter to prepare her school project Hydroelectric Power Generator and went to her school this morning for Project Exhibition. To my surprise, the media had questions about some random allegations on me. #Disgust," Nawazuddin tweeted on his official Twitter account today.
According to police, Nawazuddin had allegedly sought the details of his wife's call records through lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui.
According to sources in the Crime Branch, Nawazuddin was called for investigation three times, but he did not turn up. Now a summons has been issued to the actor. The Crime Branch has arrested 11 people involved in the case for obtaining call records by illegal means and then selling it to clients. The racket was being run by private detectives who would use the login details of senior police officers to access call details from mobile network service providers and sell it to clients who would pay anything between Rs 30,000 and 50,000.
Also Watch
"Last evening, I was helping my daughter to prepare her school project Hydroelectric Power Generator and went to her school this morning for Project Exhibition. To my surprise, the media had questions about some random allegations on me. #Disgust," Nawazuddin tweeted on his official Twitter account today.
Last evening, I was helping my daughter to prepare her school project Hydroelectric Power Generator & went to her school this morning for Project Exhibition.— Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) March 10, 2018
To my surprise the media had questions about some random allegations on me #Disgust pic.twitter.com/APPaEK373q
According to police, Nawazuddin had allegedly sought the details of his wife's call records through lawyer Rizwan Siddiqui.
According to sources in the Crime Branch, Nawazuddin was called for investigation three times, but he did not turn up. Now a summons has been issued to the actor. The Crime Branch has arrested 11 people involved in the case for obtaining call records by illegal means and then selling it to clients. The racket was being run by private detectives who would use the login details of senior police officers to access call details from mobile network service providers and sell it to clients who would pay anything between Rs 30,000 and 50,000.
Also Watch
-
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
-
Monday 12 February , 2018
Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
-
Thursday 08 March , 2018
ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
REEL Movie Awards 2018 Where Content Triumphs Cliches, Vote and Win a Smartphone
Monday 12 February , 2018 Cartist: The Big Attraction At Auto Expo 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Biker Woman – Meet Pallavi Fauzdar, the adventure biker who is the 1st person in the world to cross the top 3 mountain passes
Thursday 08 March , 2018 Countdown to FIFA World cup 2018
Thursday 08 March , 2018 ZTE Axon M First Look at MWC 2018
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, SA vs Aus, 2nd Test Day 2 in Port Elizabeth: Elgar, Amla Take Hosts Past 100
- Zero: Did Shah Rukh Khan Just Disturb Katrina Kaif With His 'Not-So-Good' Photo Skills?
- 3 Storeys Movie Review: It's a Half-baked Experiment With a Few Shining Moments
-
- Janhvi Kapoor And Family Trolled For Posting Birthday Photos Post Sridevi's Untimely Death