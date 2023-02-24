Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife, Aaliya Siddiqui, has accused him of allegedly raping her. In a video, shared on her official Instagram account, Aaliya has claimed that she filed a police complaint against the Bollywood star at Versova police station in Mumbai.

In the same video, Aaliya called Nawazuddin’s mother “heartless" and alleged that the latter called “my innocent child illegitimate." Nawazuddin and Aaliya got married in the year 2009 and are parents to a daughter named Shora and son Yaani Siddiqui. It is the second marriage for the Bollywood star.

Posting the video, Aaliya wrote on Instagram: “A great actor who tried to be a great human being. His heartless mother who calls my innocent child illegitimate and this bad man remains silent- A rape complaint (with proof) has been filed against him at Versova police station yesterday itself. Whatever happens, I will not let my innocent children go in these heartless hands."

Sharing her ordeal in the video, Aaliya said in Hindi, “He has claimed that he wants the custody of the kids. He has not experienced the joy of the kids, he doesn’t even know how to use a diaper or didn’t realise when our kids grew up and today he wants to steal the kids from me and show that he is a good father. He is a coward father. He is stealing the kids from a mother by abusing his power. But he doesn’t know that the Almighty has the biggest power.”

“I have considered you as my husband and lived in the deception that you never considered me as your wife. I have given the most important years of my life to you. I am already facing financial loss and he has made me weak from all sides. The fame has gone to his head. My son doesn’t even know the love of a father because he has always seen only one kid. But I have complete faith in the law and courts that the result will be in my favour."

Aaliya has been levelling shocking allegations against Nawazuddin on Instagram and through her lawyer over the past few weeks now. She has claimed that Nawazuddin and his mother did not give her food, or basic necessities and restricted her access to the restroom. She also claimed that she and the children were confined to a room in Nawaz’s mansion. She also shared a video in which a man sounded like Nawazuddin was fighting with her. Meanwhile, Nawazuddin did not react the claims but expressed concerned about his children’s schooling.

