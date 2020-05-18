MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Family Put Under Home Quarantine After Reaching Muzaffarnagar from Mumbai

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family members have been placed under home quarantine after they travelled to their hometown from Mumbai amid the coronavirus lockdown.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 18, 2020, 8:29 AM IST
Reportedly, Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his family recently travelled to their hometown in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh from Mumbai amid the nationwide lockdown. As per government guidelines and procedure, they have all been placed under home quarantine due to the coronavirus scare.

Nawazuddin had reached his ancestral place on May 11 to celebrate Eid after which the authorities directed him and his family to remain under quarantine for 14 days till May 25. It is reported that Nawazuddin obtained permission from authorities in Mumbai for travelling. His mother, brother and sister-in-law also made the journey with him.

As per media reports, the doctors had taken samples of him and his family members and all tested negative for coronavirus.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

On the movies front, Nawazuddin features in Ghoomketu next. Directed by Pushpendra Nath Misra, the movie is a comedy- drama from the viewpoint of a budding writer (played by Nawazuddin), struggling to make it big in the film industry in Mumbai. The film also features filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actors Ila Arun, Raghubir Yadav, Swanand Kirkire and Ragini Khanna in pivotal roles.

Amitabh Bachchan, Ranveer Singh and Sonakshi Sinha have made special appearances in the project. Produced by Phantom Films and Sony Pictures Networks (SPN), the movie will release on ZEE5 on May 22.

(With inputs from IANS)

