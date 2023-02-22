Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has finally reacted to his wife Aaliya Siddiqui’s videos, her lawyer’s claims and more recently, the controversy surrounding his 20-year-old house help being stranded in Dubai. The actor said he will not comment on the situation but he is worried for his children and their education.

“See, I frankly don’t want to comment on all this but yes, in all this, my children’s schooling is getting affected. My kids study in Dubai and they are here for a month. My only appeal is that my children go to school. That’s it," Nawazuddin said, speaking with Instant Bollywood.

Nawazuddin has two children. He has a daughter named Shora Siddiqui and a son named Yaani Siddiqui. Nawazuddin’s personal life has been making the headlines for weeks now. His lawyer and his wife Aaliya’s lawyers have been throwing allegations at each other. Aaliya previously accused the actor and his family of not giving her food, basic necessities and restricting her access to the restroom. She claimed that she and the children were confined to the living room of Nawaz’s massive Mumbai home. She later shared a video in which a man sounding like Nawazuddin was heard fighting with Aaliya.

Earlier this week, Aaliya’s advocate Rizwan Siddiquee released a video claiming that Nawaz’s house help in Dubai, 20-year-old Sapna, is stranded with no food and money. After the claims went viral, the actor’s team said that they were making arrangements for her return and will be in India soon.

However, she then took a U-turn, claiming that the allegations she made against Nawazuddin were under pressure. She added that all cases against the actor, including the one filed by his wife Aaliya are false. Aaliya’s lawyer slammed Nawazuddin after Sapna retracted her claims. However, he claimed he has more evidence against him and the house help.

Read all the Latest Movies News here