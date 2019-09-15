Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Appreciation Post from Paulo Coelho for Sacred Games 2
Paulo Coelho, in a tweet, heaped praise on Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his performance in Sacred Games season 2.
Ace lyricist and novelist Paulo Coelho is floored by actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's acting skills in the second instalment of Netflix's Sacred Games.
Coelho, in a tweet, heaped praise on the actor for his performance and also expressed admiration for Sacred Games season 2. "One of the best series on Netflix, with the great actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui," tweeted the novelist.
One of the best series on Netflix, with the great actor @Nawazuddin_S https://t.co/LrEo5vLhTE
— Paulo Coelho (@paulocoelho) September 13, 2019
Responding to his compliment, Nawazuddin exclaimed that he is "an ardent fan" of Coelho's writing and he is more than happy to be noticed by an acclaimed personality like him. "Sir Paulo Coelho I have read your books The Alchemist and have also watched the film 'Veronika decides to Die' based on your novel. I have always been an ardent fan of your writing and it's an honour 2 be noticed and mentioned by someone like you I don't have words to describe the feeling Thank You," wrote the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor.
Sir @paulocoelho I hv read ur books The Alchemist & also watched d film 'Veronika decides to Die' based on ur novel I hv always been an ardent fan of ur writing & it's an honour 2 be noticed & mentioned by someone like you I don't have words to describe the feeling Thank You 😊 https://t.co/wNyhg5ltog — Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@Nawazuddin_S) September 14, 2019
Based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel by the same name, Sacred Games took the nation by storm with its gripping plot and powerful performances. The second season of the series aired on Netflix on August 15, 2019.
Sacred Games 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Saif Ali Khan and Kalki Koechlin. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and Anurag Kashyap, it has Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover as the principal showrunners.
Meanwhile, Nawazuddin recently wrapped up shooting for Honey Trehan's debut film Raat Akeli Hai in which he will be seen alongside Radhika Apte. He is currently busy filming Bole Chudiyan alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and joined the cast of Housefull 4 for a song.
