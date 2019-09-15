Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Gets Appreciation Post from Paulo Coelho for Sacred Games 2

Paulo Coelho, in a tweet, heaped praise on Nawazuddin Siddiqui for his performance in Sacred Games season 2.

News18.com

Updated:September 15, 2019, 9:49 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Paulo Coelho Is All Praises For Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Sacred Games
Paulo Coelho Is All Praises For Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Sacred Games
Loading...

Ace lyricist and novelist Paulo Coelho is floored by actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui's acting skills in the second instalment of Netflix's Sacred Games.

Coelho, in a tweet, heaped praise on the actor for his performance and also expressed admiration for Sacred Games season 2. "One of the best series on Netflix, with the great actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui," tweeted the novelist.

Responding to his compliment, Nawazuddin exclaimed that he is "an ardent fan" of Coelho's writing and he is more than happy to be noticed by an acclaimed personality like him. "Sir Paulo Coelho I have read your books The Alchemist and have also watched the film 'Veronika decides to Die' based on your novel. I have always been an ardent fan of your writing and it's an honour 2 be noticed and mentioned by someone like you I don't have words to describe the feeling Thank You," wrote the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' actor.

Based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 novel by the same name, Sacred Games took the nation by storm with its gripping plot and powerful performances. The second season of the series aired on Netflix on August 15, 2019.

Sacred Games 2 also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Saif Ali Khan and Kalki Koechlin. Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and Anurag Kashyap, it has Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover as the principal showrunners.

Meanwhile, Nawazuddin recently wrapped up shooting for Honey Trehan's debut film Raat Akeli Hai in which he will be seen alongside Radhika Apte. He is currently busy filming Bole Chudiyan alongside Tamannaah Bhatia and joined the cast of Housefull 4 for a song.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram