Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Has a Sweet Birthday Wish for Crazy Kudi Athiya Shetty

Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty will be starring together in Motichoor Chaknachoor releasing on November 15.

News18.com

Updated:November 6, 2019, 12:26 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Image Courtesy - Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram
Image Courtesy - Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram

Athiya Shetty had a fun birthday, being showered with a lot of love from friends and family. She was wished by many of her close friends and co-stars on social media. Nevertheless, the one wish that everyone is enjoying most above all others is from her co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Athiya Shetty is starring alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the upcoming comedy film Motichoor Chaknachoor. For her birthday, Nawaz shared a picture of the two co-stars posing together. In the caption, he called her a "crazy kudi" and wished that her life be as sweet as "motichoor".

View this post on Instagram

Happiest Birthday to the Crazy Kudi @athiyashetty May your life be as sweet as Motichoor 😄😄😄

A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui) on

Apart from Nawaz, father Suniel Shetty also wished Athiya on Instagram. Ileana D'Cruz also wished her calling her a "crazy child" adding that a load of hugs would be coming her way.

Athiya Shetty made her debut into Bollywood with Nikhil Advani's Hero alongside Sooraj Pancholi. For her performance, she was nominated for a number of awards. She even won an IIFA Award alongside Sooraj Pancholi in the hottest pair category.

Motichoor Chaknachoor will be her fourth film in the industry and first alongside Nawaz. The film revolves around a 36-year-old man looking for a wife. Athiya will be playing the protagonist opposite Nawaz. Following this, she will begin shooting a Kashmiri footballer biopic titled "Hope Solo".

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram