Nawazuddin Siddiqui Has a Sweet Birthday Wish for Crazy Kudi Athiya Shetty
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty will be starring together in Motichoor Chaknachoor releasing on November 15.
Image Courtesy - Nawazuddin Siddiqui Instagram
Athiya Shetty had a fun birthday, being showered with a lot of love from friends and family. She was wished by many of her close friends and co-stars on social media. Nevertheless, the one wish that everyone is enjoying most above all others is from her co-star Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
Athiya Shetty is starring alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the upcoming comedy film Motichoor Chaknachoor. For her birthday, Nawaz shared a picture of the two co-stars posing together. In the caption, he called her a "crazy kudi" and wished that her life be as sweet as "motichoor".
Happiest Birthday to the Crazy Kudi @athiyashetty May your life be as sweet as Motichoor 😄😄😄
Apart from Nawaz, father Suniel Shetty also wished Athiya on Instagram. Ileana D'Cruz also wished her calling her a "crazy child" adding that a load of hugs would be coming her way.
Athiya Shetty made her debut into Bollywood with Nikhil Advani's Hero alongside Sooraj Pancholi. For her performance, she was nominated for a number of awards. She even won an IIFA Award alongside Sooraj Pancholi in the hottest pair category.
Motichoor Chaknachoor will be her fourth film in the industry and first alongside Nawaz. The film revolves around a 36-year-old man looking for a wife. Athiya will be playing the protagonist opposite Nawaz. Following this, she will begin shooting a Kashmiri footballer biopic titled "Hope Solo".
