Nawazuddin Siddiqui Hosts After Wrap Party; Welcomes Nupur Sanon, Noorani Chehra Team at His Residence

Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Noorani Chehra co-starring Kriti Sanon’s younger sister Nupur Sanon. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor recently hosted a party for the film’s star cast at his home and shared glimpses from the bash.

The Raees actor took to Instagram and shared pictures from the star-studded gathering. In the snaps, we see Nawaz dressed in his casual best. Nupur looked beautiful in a blue outfit as she marked her presence. Sonnalli Seygall looked classy in all-black attire. Other team members were also spotted in the pictures shared by Nawaz as he welcomed them at his residence.

Taking to the captions, Nawazuddin wrote, “It was fun hosting my team #NooraniChehra for the Wrap Up Party at my residence #NAWAB.”

Soon after the post was shared online, Nawaz’s fans thronged the comments section with fire and heart emoticons. Scores of social media followers congratulated the actor on completing the shoot. “

Advertisement

Earlier, the Kick actor took to his social media and shared wrap-up glimpses of ‘Noorani Chehra’ he was shooting for. He penned down a heartfelt note for the team.

“It’s a wrap to one of the most joyous experiences filming #NooraniChehra.It was more fun filled because of the amazing Co-actors @nupursanon @sonnalliseygall @jassie.gill @aasifkhan_1 @dollyahluwalia @officialzakirhussain #ShaguftaAli @ram_naresh_diwakar & others & the coolest Director to work with @navaniatsingh. A special mention to the most wonderful Producers @kumarmangatpathak #RajeevMalhotra @sharmadeepakr @suniel9 @gorgeousneeta. A fun ride comes to an end, see you all in theatre,” wrote Nawazuddin in his Instagram post.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been garnering immense love from the audience after looking at his phenomenal performance in the recently released trailer of ‘Heropanti 2.’

Besides the Tiger Shroff starrer, Nawazuddin also has ‘Tiku Weds Sheru’ in the pipeline. Produced under the banner of Kangana Ranaut’s production house Manikarnika Films, the movie sees Nawazuddin paired up against Avneet Kaur.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.