Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Nawazuddin Siddiqui Introduces Us to Ganesh Gaitonde 2.0 in New Sacred Games Poster

Netflix Original series Scared Games is set to return with season 2 this year. Anurag Kashyap and Neeraj Ghaywan will don the director's hat for this year's outing.

News18.com

Updated:May 10, 2019, 12:49 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Introduces Us to Ganesh Gaitonde 2.0 in New Sacred Games Poster
Image: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/Twitter
Loading...
One of the most anticipated shows is Netflix's Sacred Games, whose season 2 will premiere this year. Only a few days ago, Anurag Kashyap, one of the showrunners of the Netflix Original series, presented us with the cast of this year's outing in a special character reveal. In the short clip shared by Anurag, fans were re-introduced to Sartaj (Saif Ali Khan), Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and Trivedi (Pankaj Tripathi) from the previous season and new additions, Ranvir Shorey (to play Shahid Khan) and Kalki Koechlin (to play Batya Abelman), were also highlighted.




While social media went into a tizzy over the short video clip, Nawazuddin's latest poster is set to surprise the world even more. In the new poster Nawaz can be seen dressed in a suite, much unlike his character Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Nawaz wrote, "Pichli baar kya bola tha Ganesh bhai ko? Aukaaat...!!!"




While the fans wait for other posters to drop, suffice it to know that Anurag Kashyap has directed Ganesh Gaitonde's track, while Neeraj Ghaywan (Masaan) has replaced Vikramaditya Motwane as the other director. Neeraj will direct Sartaj's track in the upcoming season. Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover continue as the showrunners and the lead writers of the show.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram