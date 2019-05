Nawazuddin Siddiqui Introduces Us to Ganesh Gaitonde 2.0 in New Sacred Games Poster

Iss khel ka asli baap kaun? pic.twitter.com/epvUzWm4OL — Sacred Games (@SacredGames_TV) May 6, 2019

One of the most anticipated shows is Netflix's Sacred Games, whose season 2 will premiere this year. Only a few days ago, Anurag Kashyap, one of the showrunners of the Netflix Original series, presented us with the cast of this year's outing in a special character reveal. In the short clip shared by Anurag, fans were re-introduced to Sartaj (Saif Ali Khan), Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) and Trivedi (Pankaj Tripathi) from the previous season and new additions, Ranvir Shorey (to play Shahid Khan) and Kalki Koechlin (to play Batya Abelman), were also highlighted.While social media went into a tizzy over the short video clip, Nawazuddin's latest poster is set to surprise the world even more. In the new poster Nawaz can be seen dressed in a suite, much unlike his character Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games. Sharing the poster on Twitter, Nawaz wrote, "Pichli baar kya bola tha Ganesh bhai ko? Aukaaat...!!!"While the fans wait for other posters to drop, suffice it to know that Anurag Kashyap has directed Ganesh Gaitonde's track, while Neeraj Ghaywan (Masaan) has replaced Vikramaditya Motwane as the other director. Neeraj will direct Sartaj's track in the upcoming season. Vikramaditya Motwane and Varun Grover continue as the showrunners and the lead writers of the show.Follow @News18Movies for more