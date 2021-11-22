Nawazuddin Siddiqui Is Not Quitting OTT; Actor Says His Statement Was Taken Out of Context

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is in the race for an International Emmy Award, recently clarified that his statement about OTT platforms was taken out of context. In an interview, the 47-year-old actor cleared the air regarding working for OTT platforms and expressed his gratitude to it for bringing him international recognition.

Siddiqui is nominated in the Best Performance by an actor category for the Netflix film Serious Men. Speaking to India Today, the actor said that his earlier statement that OTT platforms have become a ‘dhanda (racket) for big production houses’ was taken out of context.

The actor added that he is doing a lot of films for OTT. “I am sitting here because of Netflix. OTT platforms have given us all international recognition,” said Siddiqui. Commending the streaming platforms for the opportunity that they have provided to several artists, Siddiqui said that actors get to showcase their talent at OTT for the whole world to see. Explaining the context of her earlier statement, Siddiqui told India Today, “In my statement, I was talking about some production houses that randomly make anything. It was taken out of context and my intention was never to say that I want to quit OTT. I just don’t want to do anything that looks like a serial.”

Siddiqui’s Emmy nominated film Serious Men came out in 2020 and was based on Manu Joseph’s book by the same name. The actor played the role of Ayyan Mani, a middle-class married man who has a son.

Mani faced many hardships in his life due to his underprivileged background. The movie highlights the caste system of India and its vices. Mani is driven by ambition and does not want his child to face the problems he did. With these motivations, Mani decides to capitalise on his son’s talent in a way that benefits the entire family.

