Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Kangana Ranaut is a Brilliant Actor, I Like Her as a Person Too

Kangana Ranaut‘s maiden production Tiku Weds Sheru, starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, went on floors on Monday. Sharing the film’s first look on social media, the actor said she was thrilled to begin filming on the day she received her Padma Shri honour.

Talking to News18.com, Siddiqui said that he is looking forward to working on the film. “It’s a passionate love story and it is a character that I haven’t attempted so far. So when I was approached for the role and when I heard the script, I was really intrigued," he said.

The movie, also featuring actor Avneet Kaur, will be directed by Ranaut’s Revolver Rani helmer Sai Kabir. Talking about collaborating with Ranaut, the actor said, “Kangana is passionately involved with the project. I can see how she has been contributing towards every aspect of the film. Both of us are really excited for the film. During the script discussion stage, we have seen how we could understand the sensibilities, so hopefully this film is going to be something else."

Ranaut has often been criticised for her opinions against the film fraternity. Ask Siddiqui about it and he says it doesn’t bother him. “It is her thought process and I am no one to question her. I know her as an actor and she is simply amazing and bl**dy brilliant at her job. Kangana has given some of the finest performances in the past few years. As a person too I like her a lot. She is really a sweet person. Also, every human being has a different thought process and I don’t think that should be a problem to anyone. What I really like about her is that she is really passionate towards her work and wants to excel in eveyrthing that she does."

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.