Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Manto Crept Under My Skin, Asked Nandita to Get This Dangerous Man Out of Me

Nawazuddin Siddqui's performance as Saadat Hasan Manto has hit the audience hard.

News18.com

Updated:September 24, 2018, 10:41 AM IST
Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Manto Crept Under My Skin, Asked Nandita to Get This Dangerous Man Out of Me
Image courtesy: Nawazuddin Siddiqui/ Instagram
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's Manto is gaining critical acclaim from all quarters. The actor's performance and Saadat Hasan Manto's unapologetic character has hit the audience hard.

In a recent interview with Mid Day, Nawaz talks about how the character crept under his skin and the actor feared its consequences. The report quoted the actor as saying, "Manto is like every one of us if left loose to critique the world around. I was relating to everything I performed and somewhere during the film, Manto and I united in spirit. Manto crept under my skin. After the film wrapped up, I called Nandita (the director of Manto) to say, 'get this man out of me, he is dangerous'. He is exhausting to be in this synthetic world we live in. Sachai se society hil jayegi."

Speaking further on the portrayal of Manto he said, "The beauty of this character is that every method to play him fails. The only formula that worked for me was being brutally honest. I had to bring on the surface everything that society usually forbids me from saying. It's unleashing the unspoken words of one's subconscious mind."

The actor also talked about his role in web-series Sacred Games. The actor revealed he was apprehensive about the show initially and didn't want to play a gangster again. But it was Vikramaditya Motwane and Anurag Kashyap who convinced him to do it. He also admitted, that he is glad he took the role because, during the making, he realised how Gaitonde of Sacred Games was very different from his character Faizal in Gangs of Wasseypur.

Siddiqui will be seen next in Thackeray, the biopic of Bal Thackeray.
