Nawazuddin Siddiqui Meets Rishab Shetty and His Kantara Team, Says 'We Have So Much In Common'

Ever since Rishab Shetty’s Kantara has been released, it has been making headlines. The film has left everyone completely impressed and is breaking records at the box office. Just like everyone else, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also enjoyed the film and therefore he recently hosted a warm meet-up with the Kantara team at his residence in Mumbai.

On Monday, Nawazuddin took to his Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures from his meet with Rishab Shetty and team Kantara. In the caption, the actor wrote, “It was super amazing to spend some quality time with you @rishabshettyofficial & @pramodshettyk & team #kantara at my house. Surprisingly @rishabshettyofficial and I have so many things in common that we could talk about it endlessly #cinema #art #theatre #craft #BVKaranthJi #GirishKarnaJi #kamalhaasan @ikamalhaasan Ji.” Check out Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s post here:

Earlier, Nawazuddin Siddiqui had also admitted he was envious of Rishab’s work. When asked if he was inspired by Rishab’s work, Nawazuddin had told India Today, “Of course, if someone does good work, a sense of jealousy and at the same time competition…" But he was cut off and was asked about why he felt jealous, the actor added, “Of course, it happens. Because he is doing such good work. It is not that (negative) kind of jealousy but it makes you stand on your toes that even I have to work hard."

Later, Rishab Shetty also reacted to Nawaz’s comment and said, “He is a very big inspiration. He has come from theatre and done so many small roles (before making it big). Even we have done such small roles in Kannada cinema before we got our big break. He is our senior, we have the same journey."

Talking about Kantara, the film was released in Kannada and Hindi on 30th September and 14th October respectively. The film is written and directed by Rishab Shetty. Produced by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda, under Hombale Films, the film features Rishab Shetty, Sapthami Gowda, and Kishore Kumar G in pivotal roles.

