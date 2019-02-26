English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nawazuddin Siddiqui Mobbed, Fan Drags Him by Neck to Get a Picture
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was in Kanpur recently to shoot for his upcoming film Raat Akeli Hai, was mobbed by the fans as they tried to click pictures with the actor.
Image: Yogen Shah
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was recently in Kanpur to shoot for his upcoming film Raat Akeli Hai, was mobbed by the fans as they tried to click pictures with the actor.
In a video which is now viral on the Internet, Nawaz can be seen struggling with a crowd of fans. His security guards came to his rescue after unruly crowd started pushing him. In the video, a fan can be seen dragging the Sacred Games actor by the neck to take a selfie.
On the work front, the trailer of his forthcoming film Photograph opposite Sanya Malhotra was released last week. Based in Mumbai, Rafi (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), a photographer, who puts up shop outside the Gateway of India, urges Miloni (Sanya Malhotra) to get a photo clicked for herself. Miloni, who is slowly walking away, agrees. The shutter clicks and the story begins.
Rafi gives Miloni her photo from their first meeting and asks her to meet his grandmother, while she pretends to be his lover. Miloni concurs. It is up to the grandmother now to hitch them together, as they continue to pick up things about each other and themselves.
In the meantime, Nawazuddin was last seen playing Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray in his biopic titled Thackeray. Talking about the playing such a larger-than-life personality on screen, the actor had said, “I couldn’t ever imagine the difficulty this role would offer and I started growing nervous with time. The director helped me ease into the role while we were shooting."
His upcoming projects also include films like Motichoor Chaknachoor and Roam Rome Mein.
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
