Nawazuddin Siddiqui has been nominated at the 2021 International Emmy Award in the Best Performance by an Actor category for Sudhir Mishra’s film Serious Men, which was streamed on Netflix. In the adaptation of Manu Joseph’s novel, Siddiqui plays a Dalit personal assistant who passes off his son as a genius.

In the best actor segment, Siddiqui is pitted against British star David Tennant (“Des") as well as actors Roy Nik of Israel (“Normali") and Christian Tappan of Colombia (“El Robo del Siglo" or “The Great Heist").

Kangana Ranaut Calls Nawazuddin Siddiqui ‘One of the Best Actors in the World’ After His Emmy Nod

This is the second time that the actor will be seen at the Emmys. In 2019, Siddiqui’s career-defining series Sacred Games was nominated in the Best Drama Series which lost out to British crime drama McMafia that also featured the actor in a pivotal role.

Siddiqui, who is currently in London shooting for Heropanti-2, is elated with the nomination, “I have previously been at the Emmys and the experience was surreal. As an actor, you sometimes question yourself whether you have made the right choice. But when you get recognition on an international platform, it validates your choices. It gives you the confidence to make some bold choices. It is simply an amazing feeling to be nominated."

The actor is hopeful to get the trophy back home, “There are some great actors who are nominated and it’s just amazing to be nominated. I am keeping my fingers crossed and hoping for the best.

Sushmita Sen Responds to Aarya’s International Emmy Awards 2021 Nomination: We Are Family

The 47-year-old-actor credits his director for his performance, “The kind of freedom I got from Sudhir sir, the track that he led me on, it made me feel the man is somewhere me. All I had to do was just play him then," he says adding, “It is such a local character which can be found at every nook and corner. I believe the character is extremely local and hence has a global appeal."

Apart from Serious Men, Sushmita Sen’s Disney+ Hotstar series Aarya, directed by Ram Madhvani, has made it to the final four of the Best Drama Series category. The show is nominated alongside Chile’s El Presidente, Israel’s Tehran and the UK show There She Goes season two.

On the other hand, Vir Das’ Netflix comedy special Vir Das: For India has been nominated in the comedy segment along with popular French show Call My Agent, UK’s Motherland: Christmas Special and Colombia series Promesas de Campana.​

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here