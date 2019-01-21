English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nawazuddin Siddiqui on #MeToo Allegations Against Rajkumar Hirani: Why Unnecessary Create it All Again
Like many other Bollywood celebrities, Nawazuddin Siddiqui chose not to comment on sexual harassment allegations against Rajkumar Hirani.
Image courtesy: Twitter
Like many other Bollywood celebrities, Nawazuddin Siddiqui chose not to comment on sexual harassment allegations against Rajkumar Hirani. When asked to remark upon the #MeToo allegations against the filmmaker he told PTI, "I just don't want to talk about it. Why unnecessary create it all again."
Continuing further he said that he is afraid of controversies and wants to concentrate on his work. He also mentioned that he wants to stay away from controversies as they shift the focus of the audience from actors' work to their personal lives. "For me my career is important. After so many years of struggle I am getting to work so I want to focus on it. I want to try and stay away from all this. Now whether I get affected or not, it is a personal thing," said Nawauddin.
"I am just the same person. I am an actor and I just want to work. I just want to act. I don't want to talk about anyone and what is happening in my personal life. I don't want people to focus on that. I am known and have become popular due to my work and so I just want to concentrate on my work," added the Thackrey actor.
Likewise, when recently Kartik Aaryan was quizzed about the same he chose to maintain a no comment stance on the sexual harassment allegation against Hirani. He said "we all have been his fans. The situation is such that one has to follow the legal route and till the time it is not proven legally we can't talk about it. We don't know what exactly has happened, there has to be a way, we have legal option and that should be followed and then you can comment."
Hirani is the latest name to be called out for sexual harassment with a woman "assistant" alleging in an article in HuffPost India that he sexually abused her more than once between March and September 2018 while working on "Sanju"
On the professional front, Nawazuddin will be seen next in Thackeray, which releases this Friday. His upcoming projects are Motichoor Chaknachoor, Photograph and Roam Rome Mein.
