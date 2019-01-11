English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Thackeray: His Personality is So Imposing One Can Only Try to Live Up to It
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he was very nervous while shooting Thackeray.
A still of Nawazuddin Siddiqui from Thackeray's trailer. (Image: YouTube)
Nawazuddin Siddiqui says playing Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray in his forthcoming biopic has been the most challenging role of his prolific career.
“When I first heard that I am doing the role of Balasaheb Thackeray, it felt like the best moment of my life! This has been the most challenging role for me,” he said at the film’s trailer launch.
Talking about the playing such a larger-than-life personality on screen, he added, “I couldn’t ever imagine the difficulty this role would offer and I started growing nervous with time. The director helped me ease into the role while we were shooting.
“Balasaheb’s personality is so imposing that one can only try to live up to it. It has been a tremendous opportunity for me as an actor and I am ever thankful to Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena leader who has written the film and was behind Siddiqui’s casting).”
In an interview with India West, Raut had earlier revealed that he finalised Siddiqui for the role within two minutes. “Once while I was traveling, I watched Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Freaky Ali. I realised that his face can be made to look like Balasaheb,” he said, adding, “I called him at a hotel and I observed his style and gait. And within minutes, I told him that I am making the Thackeray biopic and he is playing Balasaheb Thackeray.”
Directed by Abhijit Panse and starring Amrita Rao as Balasaheb’s wife Meenatai, Thackeray is slated to release on January 25.
