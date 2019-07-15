Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Working with Brother Shamas Nawab in His Directorial Debut Bole Chudiyan

Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah, Bole Chudiyan marks the directorial debut of Nawaz’s brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.

IANS

Updated:July 15, 2019, 2:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Working with Brother Shamas Nawab in His Directorial Debut Bole Chudiyan
Nawazuddin Siddiqui. (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...

From performing a rap song to playing a bangle-seller who romances a village girl, Nawazuddin Siddiqui seems to be in the mood for a dramatic image makeover in his next film Bole Chudiyan, which is very important for him because it marks the directorial debut of his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.

On his experience of working with Shamas for the first time on a film, Nawaz said, "Of course he is my brother, but on set he was my director and I was working there as an actor. So, we are not taking any advantage (of each other) by being siblings."

Bole Chudiyan has lately been making news because of a controversy over its leading lady. Mouni Roy was initially cast but she was replaced by Tamannaah Bhatia because of her “unprofessional behaviour.”

When probed about it, Nawaz said, "Look I am working as an actor (in the film), and all I want to say is we are lucky to have Tamannaah on board. What happened between actress and producer is their matter. I refrain to comment. But I am excited to work with Tamannaah."

The Manto actor says the film’s story is close to his heart as it comes from his native state Uttar Pradesh. "Western Uttar Pradesh is quite unexplored and my family hails from there. We know so many things that are rooted there. This story explores that slice of life," he said.

On working with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who also stars in the movie, Nawaz said, "Some of the actors in the film are my dear friends with whom I used to work together 20 years ago in the world of theatre. Anurag and I did a film together as actors titled Ghoomketu, which is yet to release. This time, we had fun a good time working together.”

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram