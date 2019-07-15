Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Working with Brother Shamas Nawab in His Directorial Debut Bole Chudiyan
Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Tamannaah, Bole Chudiyan marks the directorial debut of Nawaz’s brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.
Nawazuddin Siddiqui. (Image: Yogen Shah)
From performing a rap song to playing a bangle-seller who romances a village girl, Nawazuddin Siddiqui seems to be in the mood for a dramatic image makeover in his next film Bole Chudiyan, which is very important for him because it marks the directorial debut of his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui.
On his experience of working with Shamas for the first time on a film, Nawaz said, "Of course he is my brother, but on set he was my director and I was working there as an actor. So, we are not taking any advantage (of each other) by being siblings."
Bole Chudiyan has lately been making news because of a controversy over its leading lady. Mouni Roy was initially cast but she was replaced by Tamannaah Bhatia because of her “unprofessional behaviour.”
When probed about it, Nawaz said, "Look I am working as an actor (in the film), and all I want to say is we are lucky to have Tamannaah on board. What happened between actress and producer is their matter. I refrain to comment. But I am excited to work with Tamannaah."
The Manto actor says the film’s story is close to his heart as it comes from his native state Uttar Pradesh. "Western Uttar Pradesh is quite unexplored and my family hails from there. We know so many things that are rooted there. This story explores that slice of life," he said.
On working with filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who also stars in the movie, Nawaz said, "Some of the actors in the film are my dear friends with whom I used to work together 20 years ago in the world of theatre. Anurag and I did a film together as actors titled Ghoomketu, which is yet to release. This time, we had fun a good time working together.”
