GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Writing Again: I Will Only Tell 'lies'

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he wrote his memoir to inspire people from small towns who have big dreams.

News18.com

Updated:October 3, 2018, 10:13 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Writing Again: I Will Only Tell 'lies'
Nawazuddin Siddiqui was last seen in Manto . (Image: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
A year after his autobiography An Ordinary Life was withdrawn just days after its release, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he would tell only lies the next time he decides to write a memoir, since truth does not go down well with everyone.

“Now, if I ever write my memoirs, say 30-40 years from now, I will only tell lies in it. The truth is not palatable to everybody,” he told Bollywood Hungama.

Talking about the controversy around his book, he said, “The entire motive of the endeavour was turned on its head. I wanted to put my story forward so that others from small towns with big dreams could follow in my footsteps. How was I to know that five pages of the book would kill the impact of my entire effort? The book had 209 pages. Only five of those pages were written about over and over again.”

However, Nawazuddin admits that he shouldn’t have taken the names of women he had alleged affairs with. “It was not in good taste to name the ladies. But, I didn’t know any better. I was only trying to tell the truth,” he said.
An Ordinary Life got a lot of attention as it contained details from two of Nawazuddin’s previous affairs with actresses Niharika Singh (best known for Miss Lovely), and TV star Sunita Rajwar.

About her being mentioned in the book, Niharika had earlier said, “He obviously wants to sell his book and it would appear that he is willing to exploit and disrespect a woman just to do so. He has chosen to fabricate stories and manipulate a fleeting relationship.”
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...