Nawazuddin Siddiqui Opens Up On His Battle With Depression: I Felt As If I'm Going To Die Soon

Nawazuddin Siddiqui has opened up about his battle with depression. The actor has revealed that he suffered from depression when he didn’t have work or money, and said that he “felt as if I am going to die.”

In an interview to Hindustan Times, Nawazuddin said, “I have always had mazdoor-like hardworking, fighting spirit. I don’t think that I am bigger than them. I had the same intentions as theirs. I didn’t dream of becoming a star. My only intention was to survive and earn for the next meal. It continued for 10 years. I did odd jobs and walked to my friend’s house for food. There were difficult times but we were happy even then. But yes, I did feel depressed at times because of lack of work. Depression and frustration start when you dream big.”

The actor further said that there were multiple times when he would not eat for hours due to the stress.

“Because I wasn’t eating well, so I was getting weak and my hair started falling off. I used to get tired after walking 2 kilometres. I felt as if I am going to die soon. Because of which I used to stay out all day to see the world because I didn’t know how many days will I survive.”

Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide has stirred up conversations surrounding mental health, with many people coming forward with their stories of depression.

Recently, actress Shamita Shetty revealed in an Instagram post that she battled depression and urged anyone struggling with their own mental health to seek help.

Note: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).





