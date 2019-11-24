Nawazuddin Siddiqui Receives Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award for Sacred Games

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui on Saturday received Lesley Ho Asian Film Talent Award at the Singapore International Film Festival for his role as Ganesh Gaitonde in the highly popular Netflix show Sacred Games. The actor received the award from a business tycoon from Beijing, Charles Ho. The actor who had attended the function with the show's director Anurag Kashyap expressed his gratitude for being bestowed with the honour.

Taking to Twitter, the actor said that he was humbled to receive the award. “It’s an absolute honour to be felicitated by the prestigious #LesleyHoAsianFilmTalentAward at ‘Singapore International Film Festival’ (@SGIFF) for contributing towards International cinema with #SacredGames by the charming Mr. Charles Ho #Gratitude #Humbled,” he tweeted.

The 30th edition of Singapore International Film Festival (SGIFF) commenced on November 21. It is set to conclude on December 8. Besides the ceremony, the Bajrangi Bhaijan star will also be holding a conversation session at the festival. Sometime back, the actor was honoured by the Golden Dragon Award at the Cardiff International Film Festival for his excellence in cinema in the International market.

Nawazuddin was last seen in Motichoor Chaknachoor, a wedding comedy opposite Athiya Shetty, which hit silver screens on November 15.

Meanwhile, he also wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film Bole Chudiyan with Tamannaah Bhatia, which is helmed by his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui. Mouni Roy was previously roped in for the female lead but she left the film due to creative differences with the makers.

