Nawazuddin Siddiqui Returns to Netflix With Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be returning to Netflix with the new project Serious Men, directed by seasoned filmmaker Sudhir Mishra. The film will be based on Mumbai and will tell the story of an overachiever from an underprivileged background, who tries to monetise his son's new-found fame as a child-prodigy to improve their economic and societal conditions.

Talking about the film, the actor said in a statement, "This is my third project with Netflix and returning to the streaming service always feels like a homecoming. I am excited about this film as I waited almost 20 years to work with Sudhir Mishra. It’s a dream come true. I can’t wait for the audience to watch Serious Men and join this journey with me, this Gandhi Jayanti.”​

Take a look at the film's teaser below:

The film has been produced by Bombay Fables and Cine Raas. It also stars Aakshath Das, Shweta Basu Prasad, Nassar and Indira Tiwari in pivotal roles. The film will stream from October 2, 2020.

Nawazuddin was earlier seen in two seasons of the Netflix original show Sacred Games, created by Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane, where he gave a powerful performance as gangster Ganesh Gaitonde. The show also starred Saif Ali Khan in the lead role. He was also seen in the thriller film Raat Akeli Hai, directed by Honey Trehan. The film also starred Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shivangi Joshi, Aditya Srivastava and Nishant Dahiya.