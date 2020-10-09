Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals He's Victim of Caste Bias, Akshay Kumar Launches 'Laxmmi Bomb' Trailer

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar's highly anticipated movie Laxmmi Bomb has released its trailer before arriving on OTT during the Diwali week.

In another news, actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui talked about caste-based discrimination in India and said that many people from his village don't accept him and his family due to their 'lower caste'.

Also, Salman Khan is back on film sets to resume shoot of his anticipated movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The project will see Salman play the role of a cop and filmmaker Prabhudheva, who directed Salman's famous role in Wanted (2009), is reuniting with the Bollywood superstar.

Laxmmi Bomb releases digitally on November 9. Check out the movie trailer starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.

Salman Khan is currently shooting for a song sequence in his upcoming movie Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, with Disha Patani.

Netflix on Friday announced that the much-awaited series adaptation of A Suitable Boy from filmmaker Mira Nair will premiere on October 23. It comes out in a six-part format.

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar on Friday said his upcoming Vicky Kaushal-starrer The Immortal Ashwatthama will go on floors from April next year.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in a recent interview, talked about caste-based discrimination as a reality in villages of India. Nawazuddin, who is from Uttar Pradesh, shared that he is not accepted by some people in his village due to his caste and his fame in movies has no affect on that.

