Nawazuddin Siddiqui Reveals He's Victim of Caste Bias: Not Accepted by Some in My Village

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, in a recent interview, talked about caste-based discrimination as a reality in villages of India. Nawazuddin, who is from Uttar Pradesh, shared that he is not accepted by some people in his village due to his caste and his fame in movies has no affect on that.

Talking to NDTV, he said, "In my own family, my grandmother was from a lower caste. Even today, they have not accepted us because of my grandmother."

"The fact that I am famous doesn't matter to them. It is deeply entrenched within them...it is in their veins. They consider it their pride. The Sheikh Siddiquis are the upper caste, and they will not have anything to do with those they consider beneath them. Even today it is there. It is very difficult," he further added.

The actor also condemned the Hathras incident calling it an "unfortunate incident." He said that it is very important to speak up against what is wrong and said that the artist community is also speaking up.

On the work front, Nawaz was most recently seen in the Netflix film Serious Men. Directed by Sudhir Mishra, the film is about a father from a lower-economic background trying to improve his financial condition with the help of his son, who is a child prodigy. The film also stars Shweta Basu Prasad, Indira Tiwari, Nassar

and Aakshath Das in pivotal roles.